AAP MLA’s wife requests for Delhi market shutdown to protest husband’s arrest; Congress takes potshot at Kejriwal for silence

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan’s wife on Thursday requested the people of Okhla to shut their shops in protest against her husband’s arrest by the Delhi Police. Khan, AAP MLA from Okhla, was arrested this week after he staged protests against the civic body’s anti-encroachment drive in the area. The Congress has used the opportunity to slam AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for his silence on the arrest of one of his MLAs.

Khan’s wife, Shafia, posted a tweet from the AAP MLA’s official Twitter account in Hindi as she wrote, “Amanatullah Khan has been sent behind the bars for raising the voice of the public. I request the people of Okhla to keep their shops closed from 9 am to 5 pm tomorrow in protest against the arrest so that we can tell the oppressor BJP government that people are standing with their MLAs. Shafia, Wife of Amanat.”

Khan had protested against the anti-encroachment drive carried out by the Delhi civic body earlier this week. He was later taken into custody by the Delhi Police.

Reacting to the tweet by the AAP MLA, Congress leader Digvijay Singh wrote, “The silence of the AAP leader and his party is astonishing. Kejriwal ji supported BJP on the subject of CAA and NRC. While Amanatullah Khan openly opposed it.”

Singh also tagged the Delhi Congress in his tweet, triggering speculations if this was an attempt to lure the AAP MLA to join the Congress.

The Delhi civic body’s anti-encroachment drive was being carried out in Shaheen Bagh, which had become the epicentreof unprecedented protests against the NRC and CAA. The protesters had left the area only when the first wave of the pandemic hit the country and gathering in large groups posed threats to people’s safety.

Kejriwal and his colleagues are usually very quick to protest against any action taken by the central government, but they have been mysteriously silent on the arrest of Khan. Kejriwal had also remained silent on the Shaheen Bagh protests.