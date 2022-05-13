4 people from wedding party killed as car falls into gorge near Shimla

Police in Himachal Pradesh say that at least four people from a wedding party lost their lives after the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Shimla. There were three women among those four killed in the accident.

The accident took place near Puna in the Rampur subdivision of the Shimla district. According to news agency PTI, Rampur Sub-Divisional Police Official Chandra Shekhar said that an FIR had been lodged an investigation was launched to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The victims have been identified as45-year-old Lata Devi, 22-year-old Anjali, 43-year-old Manorama Devi and Girish. They hailed from various villages of Shimla district. All four of them died on the spot after their Maruti Alto car fell into an over 100-meter-deep gorge near Puna crusher point on Kashapaat link road in Rampur Bushahr.

They were on their way to attend a wedding function at Paath village when the tragedy struck them.

The police said that driver Ashok Kumar and another occupant Kuldeep suffered had sustained injuries.