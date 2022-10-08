50 kg heroin worth Rs. 360 crore seized from Gujarat port

Authorities in Gujarat have seized 50kg of heroin worth Rs. 360 crore from a Pakistani boat off the Arabian sea. Last year, the Department of Revenue Intelligence had seized 3,000 kg of heroin from Gujarat’s Mundra port, controlled by Gautam Adani’s Adani Ports.

According to news agency PTI, the Coast Guard and Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad seized heroin worth Rs 360 crore from a Pakistani boat off the state coast.

The CG and ATS personnel also confiscated the boat Al Sakar, which was carrying 50 kg of heroin on board, in the Arabian Sea.

Officials said that the boat had six crew members, adding that they were being brought to the state’s Jakhau port for further investigation.

Last year, BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy had offered to file a PIL after 3,000 kgs of heroin from Adani Group’s Mundra port in Gujarat was seized.

Also Read: Here’s why Arnab Goswami is being mockingly asked to contact Adani as old ‘mujhe drugs do’ video goes viral once again

Last year, Indian authorities had arrested six crew members from Pakistan for carrying 77 kg of heroin worth around Rs. 400 crore in the Indian waters off the Gujarat coast.