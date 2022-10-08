“He asked me to merge my party with Congress”: Niitish Kumar lashes out at Prashant Kishor on new claims, says he’s with BJP

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has lashed out at poll strategist Prashant Kishore for his latest claim on being offer a top role within the Janata Dal United.



Kumar told reporters, “It’s false. Let him speak whatever he wants, we’ve nothing to do with it. 4-5 years back he had asked me to merge with the Congress. He has gone to BJP and is acting accordingly.”

Kumar added, “What can I say about him? He used to stay with at my house. What more should I say about him?”

Addressing a gathering last week, Kishor had claimed that Kumar called him to his residence in Patna and asked him to lead his Janata Dal-United. Kishore said that he rejected the said proposal.

However, the Bihar chief minister said no such meeting ever took place and Kishor was merely acting as per the advice of the BJP. “Once he asked me to merge my party with the Congress. This was four to five years ago. These people are not reliable. These days he’s with the BJP and is acting accordingly,”

Kumar said.

Kishor had managed Kumar’s poll campaign in 2015 before joining the JDU. However, he severed his ties with Kumar’s party.