Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar suffers big oops moment with comment on husband Rohanpreet Singh; Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show reacts with shock

Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar suffered a big oops moment on The Kapil Sharma Show after she committed a gaffe by making a controversial statement, which appeared to suggest that she was in the habit of looking at other men other than her husband Rohanpreet Singh. Her statement left everyone on the Sony TV show including Archana Puran Singh in splits. Realising that her statement could be misconstrued as her lack of loyalty in her marital life, Neha reacted with a sense of shock as she sought to issue a clarification. But, this was too late as both Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya began to poke fun at her expense.

Everything started by a question from Kapil, who said, “If you watch Indian Idol carefully, she (Neha) keeps Rohan’s photo in front of her on the table.”

Also Read: Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar ‘faints’ in Aditya Narayan’s arms as singing reality show returns to Sony TV

Addressing Neha, Kapil asked, “Do you do this out of your love (for your husband) or you don’t want others to flirt with you?”

However, Neha’s reply left everyone stunned as she said, “Basically, the things is that I keep the photo beside me because it serves as a reminder to myself that ‘Nehu, you are married now and you mustn’t look at here and there (other men)’.”

Neha’s reply left everyone in splits with Archana reacting with a sense of shock by this extraordinary confession.

Neha’s fellow Indian Idol judge, Vishal Dadlani, took a jibe at her as he said, “(Rohan is) such a melodious and nice chap and she (Neha) has to keep his photo as a reminder.”

Neha started to explain her statement before she rose from her seat and shouted that she had just committed a big gaffe. “Arre yaar maine ghalat bol diya.”

Kapil tried to come to her rescue by saying that what she said was in love for her husband.

Another Himesh Reshammiya teased Neha by saying, “I’m shocked (by what she said about her husband).”

Vishal quipped, “This is sensational news.”

Neha, who appeared to have turned emotional because of her gaffe, said that she was only indulging in a bit of comedy given the genre of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Neha, Vishal and Himesh have returned to TV with Indian Idol 13. The three judges recently unveiled their final 15 contestants before who’s who of the entertainment industry recently. The singing reality show is broadcast on Sony TV every Saturday and Sunday.