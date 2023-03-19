Zwigato Day 2 Box Office Collection: Popular comedian rejected by audience as fans advice him to stick to comedy; Pathaan’s wife Gauri Khan weaves magic for Rani Mukerji

Kapil Sharma of The Kapil Sharma Show may not have expected such poor response to his much-publicised film, Zwigato. Directed by Nandita Das, the film earned less than Rs. 50 lakh on the first day. Kapil may have hoped for a significantly better response on Saturday but Zwigato day 2 box office collection did not result in a miracle even though the film’s earnings saw an upward trend. Now the comedian responsible for bringing smiles on millions of Indians is being advised to stick to comedy by netizens. In contrast, a support by Pathaan’s wife Gauri Khan for Rani Mukerji-starrer Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway saw a better response from fans at the box office.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Zwigato witnesses an upward trend on Day 2 [+44.19%], but the 2-day total remains very low due to its biz on Day 1… Biz needs to have a miraculous turnaround/jump on Day 3 for a respectable weekend total… Fri 43 lacs, Sat 62 lacs. Total: ₹ 1.05 cr. #India biz.”

Hindi film fans including the supporters of Kapil Sharma felt that the comedian was not meant for acting and he should instead remain focussed to comedy. One user wrote on Twitter, “Kapil Sharma’s film Zwigato had an approximate budget of Rs 10-15 Cr. And has only collected Rs 1.05 Cr in first two days (when most of the collection happens). Media is a tough business to crack, specially across verticals (comedy -> movie).”

Kapil Sharma’s film Zwigato had an approximate budget of Rs 10-15 Cr And has only collected Rs 1.05 Cr in first two days (when most of the collection happens) Media is a tough business to crack, specially across verticals (comedy -> movie) — Kalpit Veerwal (@kalpitveerwal) March 19, 2023

Another user commented, “Kapil Sharma acting looking good but movie story is looking okay…We want to see Kapil Sharma in comedy show or any social message movies…”

Kapil Sharma acting looking good but movie story is looking okay…

We want to see Kapil Sharma in comedy show or any social message movies… — Indian (@TrueEnlighten) March 13, 2023

Controversial social media figure, Kamal R Khan, tweeted, “Many people are asking me to review Kapil Sharma film #SharamKaro. Dear people, I’m really sorry to say that I can’t review this film. Because I don’t review C grade films of D grade actors.”

Users on Facebook too appeared unanimous as they advised Kapil to steer clear of acting.

Elsewhere, Rani Mukerji’s Mrs. Chatterji Vs Norway saw a huge growth on the second day of the release. “#MrsChatterjeeVsNorway witnesses SOLID GROWTH on Day 2 [+77.95%]… The super-strong word of mouth should translate into higher footfalls on Day 3… National chains dominate the show [Day 1: 83 lacs, Day 2: 1.58 cr]… Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.26 cr. Total: ₹ 3.53 cr. #India biz. #MCVN,” Adarsh wrote.

Rani had received a plenty of support from Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, Gsuri, in recent days. The real-life wife of Pathaan had taken to social media twice in recent days in support of Rani’s film.