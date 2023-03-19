Australia thrash India by 10 wickets in second ODI

Australia on Sunday bounced back from the defeat in the first ODI to thrash India by 10 wickets in the second match.

Batting first, the hosts were bundled out for just 117 runs in 26 overs. Mitchell Starc picked up five wickets, while Sean Abbott and Nathan Ellis scalped three and two wickets respectively.

Australia achieved the target in just 11 overs to inflict a 10-wicket defeat on India. Mitchell Marsh remained unbeaten at 66 from 36 balls while Travis Head was not out at 51 from 30 balls.

Speaking after his side’s humiliating defeat, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said, “It was not a 117 wicket by any means. We did not apply ourselves and play well. We did manage some runs in the middle but again failed to make big partnerships as we kept losing wickets at regular intervals. It was one of those days when nothing goes your way. Taking nothing away from the Aussies, Starc did what he has been doing for the team. Mitchell Marsh is one of the top batters when it comes to power hitting and we saw that in the first ODI too. It is important for us to move on from this and bounce back.”

Australian skipper Steve Smith said, “Was a quick one today. Only 37 overs in the entire game. Mitch Starc was brilliant with the new ball which put them under pressure straight away. There was no total in mind for restricting the Indians just that we need to stick to our plans. We were just trying to execute our plans. Just that kind of a day when the edges went to hand and we managed to hold onto them. The way Travis Head and Mitch Marsh played at the start was phenomenal. They just kept going at a good rate and we are able to bounce back after the loss in the last game”.

Mitchell Starc was declared the Player Of The Match.