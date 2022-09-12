“You must be from India”: Pakistani Cricket Board chief loses cool at Indian reporter after Pakistan’s Asia Cup defeat

By
JKR Staff
-
0

A video of Pakistani Cricket Board President Ramiz Raja losing cool at an Indian journalist after his team lost to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup finals has gone viral on social media.

Pakistani Cricket Board

In the viral video, a reporter could be heard asking Raja for his reaction on Pakistan’s defeat. The reporter asked, “Awaam badi naakhush hai, unke naam koi sandesh (People are very unhappy. Do you have a message for them)?”

Raja replied, “You must be from India.” When the reporter answered in the affirmative, Raja said, “Then you must be very happy.”

Also Read: Sri Lanka outclass Pakistan to win Asia Cup

Raja then walked off the venue and refused to entertain the Indian reporter in question. The PCB chief was also seen pushing the phone of the journalist as he walked off.

Raja’s action has divided opinions across the border. While Pakistani journalists applauded his action, Indians took a dim view of Raja’s aggressive behaviour.

Pakistan, which defeated India in the Super Four stage to reach the Asia Cup final, lost to Sri Lanka as they were unable to chase a target 171 runs.

