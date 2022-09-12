“You must be from India”: Pakistani Cricket Board chief loses cool at Indian reporter after Pakistan’s Asia Cup defeat

A video of Pakistani Cricket Board President Ramiz Raja losing cool at an Indian journalist after his team lost to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup finals has gone viral on social media.

In the viral video, a reporter could be heard asking Raja for his reaction on Pakistan’s defeat. The reporter asked, “Awaam badi naakhush hai, unke naam koi sandesh (People are very unhappy. Do you have a message for them)?”

Raja replied, “You must be from India.” When the reporter answered in the affirmative, Raja said, “Then you must be very happy.”

Raja then walked off the venue and refused to entertain the Indian reporter in question. The PCB chief was also seen pushing the phone of the journalist as he walked off.

Raja’s action has divided opinions across the border. While Pakistani journalists applauded his action, Indians took a dim view of Raja’s aggressive behaviour.

How can you try to snatch the phone of our reporter? Why can’t you accept the fact that Pakistanis are extremely disappointed with your leadership. Peak frustration Ramiz Raja @iramizraja 👎#SportsYaari #Pak @rohitjuglan pic.twitter.com/BCQzXZonhV — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) September 11, 2022

This is classy of Ramiz Raja. The reporters deserved the riposte, they were trolling him. https://t.co/vEcgn3OkuG — Abdul Moiz Jaferii (@Jaferii) September 12, 2022

An indian journalist pretending to be a pakistani asked Chairman PCB Ramiz Raja “Awaam bohat naraaj hy. Koi sandais dena chahenge?” – The poor journalist was acting over smart but chairman PCB Ramiz Raja caught his accent and told Indian journo better not to have any concern with — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) September 11, 2022

Pakistan, which defeated India in the Super Four stage to reach the Asia Cup final, lost to Sri Lanka as they were unable to chase a target 171 runs.