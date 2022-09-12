England beat South Africa in Oval Test to win series 2-1

England on Monday defeated South Africa in the Oval Test by nine wickets to win the series 2-1. Needing just 33 runs to win the last day of the third and the final Test, the hosts took just 25 minutes to achieve the target.

Zak Crawley remained unbeaten at 69 while Ollie Pope was not out at 11.

Reacting to his side’s win, England skipper Ben Stokes told BBC, “It has been very pleasing to be able to captain this side. The lads’ mindset and attitude towards the whole summer has been fantastic. The fact that different people have put their hand up at different times in the Test matches has been great.

“I’ll never forget walking down the stairs on day three to complete silence from 30,000 people. The silence was deafening. I’ve never experienced anything like it before and it was seriously special to be part of it. To sing the anthem with the little change was special again. I will never forget that day.”

South African skipper Dean Elgar said, “The series has been disappointing and there is a little bit of frustration. We came here with high hopes.

“It was a massive learning curve for a lot of us, there are a lot of young guys in our batting line-up and I’m sure they’ve been exposed to what Test cricket is really like and what the standard is about and the intensity of play. In a sense that is positive but it is still disappointing to not get the results in our favour.”

England will next travel to Pakistan in December and New Zealand in February.