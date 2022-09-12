“Nothing but instigating people for violence”: Sambit Patra flashes photo of khaki shorts on fire, faces more ridicule from Congress

BJP leader Sambit Patra on Monday faced more ridicule from Congress leaders after he held an emergency press conference to register his displeasure on a photo of khaki shorts on fire. The viral photo was tweeted by the Congress as part of its Bharat Jodo Yatra. Patra accused the Congress of attempting to instigate people for violence.

Addressing a news conference, Patra flashed the viral photo as he said, “The photo tweeted by Congress is nothing but instigating people for violence. The Congress has sent a message, through this photo, that people of particular ideology i.e. Sangh and BJP karyakartas should be eliminated.”

The photo tweeted by Congress is nothing but instigating people for violence. Congress has sent a message, through this photo, that people of particular ideology i.e. Sangh and BJP karyakartas should be eliminated. – Dr. @sambitswaraj pic.twitter.com/J9uJSTWiUm — BJP (@BJP4India) September 12, 2022

Khaki shorts are often attached to RSS workers even after the Hindutva organisation adopted brown trousers as part of its new uniform in 2016.

Sharing a photo of khaki shorts on fire, the Congress on Monday tweeted, “To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS. Step by step, we will reach our goal.”

The party used its hashtag #BharatJodoYatra in its tweet. The caption right underneath the photo of khaki shorts on fire read, “145 more days to go.”

Rahul Gandhi has been undertaking Bharat Jodo Yatra in his bid to unite the country, which the Congress says has been left in tatters by the politics of hate propagated by the BJP.

To free the country from shackles of hate and undo the damage done by BJP-RSS. Step by step, we will reach our goal.#BharatJodoYatra 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/MuoDZuCHJ2 — Congress (@INCIndia) September 12, 2022

India’s ruling party has been routinely attacking Gandhi in recent days. In one of the tweets, the BJP had accused Gandhi of wearing Rs. 40,000 Burberry T-shirt during the yatra.

Also Read: Congress releases Rahul Gandhi’s video to fact-check Smriti Irani on ‘lies & propaganda’

The Congress has accused the BJP of being rattled by the success of Gandhi’s Bharat Jodi Yatra. Several top Congress leaders including Digvijay Singh and Jairam Ramesh too have joined Gandhi in his journey.

More recently, Union Minister Smriti Irani was fact-checked by the Congress after she accused Gandhi of not paying obeisance to the statue of Swami Vivekananda in Kanyakumari. The video shared by the Congress had shown Gandhi bowing his head before the statue.