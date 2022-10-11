India beat South Africa in 3rd ODI to win series

India on Tuesday defeated South Africa in the third One Day International to clinch the three-match series 2-1.



Batting first in Delhi, South Africa were bowled out to their lowest-ever total of 99 with Kuldeep Yadav picking up four wickets. Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington SundarMohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed and Washington Sundar shared two wickets each.

In reply, India achieved the target in 19.1 overs with 30.5 overs to spare.

Shubman Gill made 49 from 57 balls.

South African captain, David Miller, said after the match, “It was very tough. Didn’t help scoring just 99. Disappointing result today, to finish off the series in that way. There was a bit of spin, and it was two paced, it was tacky as it was under covers due to the rain. We were really good in certain areas, we managed to find our feet. We just need to extend the good periods when it comes to ODIs.”

Indian skipper, Shikhar Dhawan, said, “I am proud of the boys, the way they played in the series. The way they carried the responsibility and showed maturity. Would like to thank the support staff. We showed a lot of character in the first game, we dropped a few catches, but we never really put pressure on ourselves. We tried to stick to the process. I am enjoying the journey, I’ll try to keep performing well for my team. The boys showed great character on such tough batting pitches. The bowlers were clinical today.”

Kuldeep Yadav was declared Player Of The Match, while Mohammed Siraj won the award for Player Of The Series for his consistent bowling efforts.

Siraj said after the match, “Performing against a good team gives you a lot of confidence. I had to take responsibility. I try to figure out the right lengths at the start of the innings. As a fast bowler, you need that fire and passion inside you. Happy with my performance, and happy to get this Player of the Series award.”