World leaders condole death of last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev aged 91

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, has died at the age of 91. He was said to be suffering from several serious illnesses. Gorbachev, who headed the USSR between 1985 and 1991, was responsible for bringing the Cold War to a peaceful end.



The veteran leader, however, failed to stop the disintegration of the Soviet Union, which broke into several independent countries. He was always blamed by a section of Russian for the demise of the USSR.

Condolences have poured in as world leaders condoled Gorbachev’s death.

European Union President Ursula von der Leyen said that Gorbachev was a ‘trusted and respected leader’ who ‘opened the way for a free Europe.’ She added, “This legacy is one we will not forget.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted, “I’m saddened to hear of the death of Gorbachev. I always admired the courage & integrity he showed in bringing the Cold War to a peaceful conclusion. In a time of Putin’s aggression in Ukraine, his tireless commitment to opening up Soviet society remains an example to us all.”

The news of Gorbachev’s death has come at a time when Russia is facing global condemnation for its military adventures in neighbouring Ukraine, which was a part of the USSR.

After the disintegration of the USSR and emergence of Russia in 1991, Gorbachev took a backseat from active politics and began to focus on humanitarian and educational activities.

He tried to return to politics in 1996 but received just 0.5% votes in the Presidential polls. His wife Raisa had died in 1999. Gorbachev will be buried next to his wife at Moscow’s Novodevichy cemetery.