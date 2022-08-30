Mississippi runs out of drinking water as America braces for prolonged and record heat wave

Social media platforms have erupted with shocking news on the severe shortage of drinking water in Mississippi as America braces for a prolonged period of a record heat wave in the West Coast.

Journalist Brittany Brown wrote on Twitter, “No running water in Jackson. The heat index is 102 degrees. Schools and universities are closed. No way to cook, clean, bathe. This is capital city, and the biggest city in Mississippi.”

Journalist Ameshia Cross wrote, “The city of Jackson, MS is under a water emergency. No water for things like fires, bathing, toilet flushing, drinking, etc. Because the state of Mississippi has consistently failed its Jackson residents, that are majority Black, we need a federal response. This is unbelievable.”

Also Read: Who Is El Shafee Elsheikh Of ISIS Beatles, Man Given 8 Life Sentences By US Court For Role In Hostage-taking, Killing Americans?

This came just hours after Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency in the region. Reeves tweeted, “I have declared a State of Emergency and activated the Mississippi National Guard in response to the ongoing running water crisis in Jackson.”

Reeves on Tuesday said that Mississippi had ‘created an incident command center to step in and restore water at the city’s plant.’ “We are sending a request for a federally-declared disaster to support state and city emergencies. Clear communication between locals/state/feds. Please keep Jackson in your prayers,” he said.

Reeves also activated the ‘Mississippi National Guard to support state assistance to the City of Jackson and surrounding areas.’

Meanwhile, CNN reported that some of the hottest temperatures of the year were on the way for the West Coast and possibly staying dangerously hot through Labor Day as a mega heat wave builds in for the long term.

According to the Weather Prediction Center, temperatures ‘could exceed 110F in parts of the Southwest, where an excessive heat warning is currently in effect.’

The worst affected areas are likely to be in the Southwest, where the heat will be the most intense.