Why Was Naba Das Killed? Who Is ASI Gopal Das? Condolences Pour In On Chilling Murder Of Odisha Health Minister

The chilling murder of Odisha Health Minister Naba Das has sent shockwaves across India. Das was killed in broad daylight by a cop while he was on his way to attend a programme. The officer, who killed Das has been identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Gopal Das.



Why Was Naba Das Killed?

Gopal Das fired two rounds of bullets in the health minister’s chest from close range. The bullets reportedly damaged parts of the politician’s heart. Naba Das was immediately airlifted to Apollo Hospital in the state capital, Bhubaneswar, where doctors declared him dead.

The hospital later said in a statement, “The injuries were repaired, and steps were taken to improve the pumping of the heart. He was given urgent ICU care. But despite best of efforts, he could not be revived and succumbed to his injuries.”

Prominent personalities of Indian politics and the corporate world condoled the minister’s death. Industrialist Naveen Jindal tweeted, “In the last 20 yrs, I have known Shri #NabaDas as a mass leader and a gentleman who was loved & admired by all. We are shocked & saddened by this tragedy. He will be missed & remembered forever for his passion and meaningful contributions to Odisha and its people. Om Shanti.”

Subhrakant Panda of FICCI tweeted, “Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of Shri #NabaDas on his untimely demise, and prayers for the departed soul. Om Shanti.”

The authorities are probing the reason for Das’ murder even though early reports suggest that his killer was suffering from mental health issues and was receiving treatment.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has ordered a thorough probe by the crime branch of the police. Patnaik wrote on Twitter, “I am deeply saddened to learn of the untimely demise of state health minister and @bjd_odisha leader Nav Kishore Das. As a grassroots leader, he has the love and respect of all people irrespective of party opinion. It is an irreparable loss to the entire state. His role in the government and the party will always be remembered.”

Meanwhile, Gopal Das, who was nabbed by locals, has been taken into custody by the police.