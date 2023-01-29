Pathaan Day 5 Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer crosses whopping Rs. 500 crore in 5 days without ‘bowing down to media, power centres’

Pathaan day 5 box office collection is out and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film is destined to earn more than Rs. 66 crore on the fifth day of its release. The extraordinary aspect of this Shah Rukh film is that it has earned more than Rs. 500 crore within five days, making it the biggest blockbuster of King Khan. The success is even more special due to widespread calls for a boycott of the film, particularly after first song, Besharm Rang, was released.

Hindutva fanatics backed by powerful BJP leaders had accused Shah Rukh of insulting Hindu sentiments as they felt that the song Besharm Rang was deliberately composed to make fun of the saffron colour. Assam’s BJP Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma stunned everyone by expressing his ignorance about the actor, who’s arguably one of the biggest global entertainment icons from India. Sarma’s comments had come in the wake of an act of vandalism at a theatre by Hindutva thugs in Assam.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra too had raised objections on the picturisation of the song saying that his government may rethink if the film should be allowed to be screened in his state.

Also Read: Pathaan Day 4 Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan’s extraordinary gesture, calls Salman Khan GOAT, reveals reason for not promoting film before release

Shah Rukh never succumbed to any pressure and decided to not issue any clarification of apology. He also decided to not give any interviews or take part in any promotional events ahead of the film’s release. And yet the film has continued to smash all box office records in India and abroad.

Also Read: Pathaan Day 4 Box Office Collection: Anurag Kashyap’s big statement on Shah Rukh Khan, ‘man with strongest spine has spoken now’; reference to Aryan Khan’s arrest in fake case

Box Office Worldwide tweeted, “Success of #ShahRukhKahn starrer #Pathaan can not be only defined in #boxoffice numbers.Let’s wake up & smell the coffee (SRK’s fav),#ShahRukhKhan has delivered biggest blockbuster & still he didn’t bow down to anyone- media, influencers,marketing dumbs & power centres! #Legend.”

Success of #ShahRukhKahn starrer #Pathaan can not be only defined in #boxoffice numbers.Let’s wake up & smell the coffee (SRK’s fav),#ShahRukhKhan has delivered biggest blockbuster & still he didn’t bow down to anyone- media, influencers,marketing dumbs & power centres! #Legend pic.twitter.com/i8wXetodes — Box Office Worldwide (@BOWorldwide) January 29, 2023

Earlier, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap lauded King Khan as he called him a ‘man with the strongest spine and integrity’ who had finally spoken on screen after months of remaining quiet despite being made to go through so much.