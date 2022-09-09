Why Virat Kohli burst into laughter at Rohit Sharma’s Hindi after scoring first T20 International century

Virat Kohli on Thursday silenced his critics by scoring his first-ever T20 International century in an Asia Cup match against Afghanistan. Immediately after his feat, Kohli agreed to be interviewed by his skipper, Rohit Sharma. However, he burst into laughter at Sharma’s first question on his century.



Sharma heaped praises on Kohli by highlighting hos the latter had chosen the right bowlers to target with his impeccable selection of shots. Sharma asked, “How did you start your planning and how was your journey (during the innings)?”

But, Kohli couldn’t control his laughter before answering Sharma’s question. “He’s speaking pure Hindi for the first time with me.”

Sharma replied, “I was planning to speak in Hindi and English but decided to speak in pure Hindi after I got such a good rhythm.”

Koli said that he was happy about his performance and the team’s win against Afghanistan, but added that the end goal was to do well in this year’s T20 World Cup.

“This was the longest time in my 13-14 years of career when I didn’t touch the bat. The communication from you (Sharma) and the management was clear that I should be allowed to bat. The space that you guys provided me during this phase really helped me.”

Kohli recalled his conversation with the team’s Head Coach Rahul Dravid, who advised him to bat for a long time in the middle over. The former India skipper said that his aim was always to bat in all three formats of the game.

Batting first, India made 212-2 in their quota of 20 overs with Kohli playing an unbeaten knock of 122 from 61 balls. His knock included six sixes and 12 fours.

In response, Afghanistan could only manage 111-8 in 20 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who’s had a disastrous time during the Asia Cup, picked up five wickets against Afghanistan.