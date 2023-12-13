“Who will stop me from doing sajda…I’m a proud Muslim”: India’s World Cup hero issues warning to religious fanatics

India’s World Cup hero Mohammed Shami on Wednesday said that he was a proud Muslim and no one had the courage to stop him from doing sajda anywhere in India. Shami’s who stunned everyone by his lethal fast bowling in the World Cup, was reacting to a controversy surrounding his gesture after claiming a five-wicket haul.



Shami was not picked up to play in the first four matches of the World Cup by the team management. However, when he was finally picked up in the fifth match, there was no stopping back. He claimed three five-wicket hauls including a match where he dismissed seven batters. The bowler from Uttar Pradesh went on to become the highest wicket taker in the competition, smashing several records.

During India’s match against Sri Lanka, Shami had knelt down after taking his fifth wicket. Many social media users felt that he was about to perform sajda to thank Allah for his success but could not do so for the fear of being slammed by Hindutva fanatics in India.

Breaking his silence on the controversy for the first time, Shami said, “Who will stop me from doing sajda if I want to do that. I will not stop anyone from other religion, others can’t stop me (from following my religion). If I want to do sajda, I will do it. Where’s the problem? I am a proud Muslim. I am an Indian and I say this with a sense of pride.”

Shami said that he wouldn’t be living in India if he was facing any problems. “If I need a permission to do sajda, then why should I live in such a country?” Shami told a programme by Aaj Tak.

Shami said that he had seen many Instagram posts claiming that I wanted to do sajda, adding that he wanted to ask them to show where he had performed such an act in the past. “Have I ever done sajda before? I took five wickets even in the past, but I never did sajda,” he said.

Shami, however, asked social media users to identify a place where they wanted him to perform sajda and he would be more than happy to oblige them.

He said, “I will do (sajda) from every stage in India. Let anyone raise questions on this.”

Shami said that those stoking controversy over his kneeling down gesture didn’t love him. “They only love gossiping and want content.”

The fast bowler said that he was simply tired after bowling six overs and sat down to take rest after his five-wicket haul.