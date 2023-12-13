Indian media representatives including one from Mukesh Ambani’s channel provide free circus outside parliament even amidst national tragedy; face widespread ridicule

Trust Indian TV representatives to provide you wholesome entertainment even when a bunch of intruders had managed to gain access to the parliament and launch an unprecedented attack. While the parliament proceedings came to a grinding halt, a bunch of TV presentative from various TV channels including from the one owned by Mukesh Ambani, were seen engaged in comical fights outside the parliament.



It all started with one TV representative from TV9 channel getting hold of a canister, which was used by the two intruders to engulf the parliament with smoke. The representative from TV9 went LIVE to flaunt his EXCLUSIVE item. This was unacceptable to other TV personnel, who decided to snatch the canister from the TV9 chap even when he was LIVE on his TV channel. Among those attacking the TV9 chap also included one lady holding Network 18 mic. The lady was later identified as Pallavi Ghosh.

Also joining the circus was a representative from Zee News. Faced with attacks from all corners, the TV9 man had to make a desperate plea seeking 30 more seconds with canister in his hand. The comical visuals were captured by a passerby, who simply couldn’t hold his laughter.

As expected, the topic dominated social media conversations;

What just happened here? pic.twitter.com/epeG02WzWf — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) December 13, 2023

Enjoy the Indian Media circus TRP ke liye they will sell every single thing #securitybreach pic.twitter.com/OeJVSSzqVe — Rezina Sultana (@RezinaSultana29) December 13, 2023

People who attacked the parliament today were identified as Sagar Sharma and Neelam. They were issued access passes on the recommendation of BJP MP Pratap Simha.

It’s highly unlikely that these individuals masquerading as journalists would learn from their shenanigans.