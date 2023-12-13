In new comical video, Aaj Tak representative seen running away by stealing gas canister used by parliament attackers; representative from Mukesh Ambani’s channel left stunned

In a fresh comical video from outside the parliament, a representative from Aaj Tak TV channel has been seen snatching the canister used by yesterday’s parliament attackers and running away with it by jumping a fence. The audacious and comical act by the Aaj Tak representative left representative from Mukesh Ambani’s TV channel stunned.



As reported by Janta Ka Reporter earlier, one of the TV representatives had managed to get hold of a cannister that the parliament attackers had used on Wednesday. While he was flaunting his prized catch LIVE on his TV channel, TV9, this did not go down with the representatives from other channels as they decided to ambush the TV9 representative during his LIVE broadcast. Leading that charge was one Pallavi Ghosh from Mukesh Ambani’s News18 TV channel.

The TV9 representative was seen requesting Ghosh for some more time as his LIVE transmission was still underway. But, Ghosh kept on making advancement. Taking advantage of the brewing tension between representatives from TV9 and News18, a man carrying Aaj Tak mic arrived from nowhere to snatch the canister and run away from the scene. The Aaj Tak man jumped the fence to go as far away from the warring TV representatives as possible. His cameraman followed him too as both began to go LIVE with the canister on Aaj Tak.

As expected, the development became a source of another laughter dose on social media.

I wish to visit their training institute and meet the Head. 😊 https://t.co/L1mFc1CfuO — RK Vij (@ipsvijrk) December 13, 2023

Aaj Tak Gas Canister churane me sabse age! pic.twitter.com/I2ZcVgftjU — Pulkit G. Singh Bisht (@ThePulkitSBisht) December 13, 2023

Indian media has become a topic of global ridicule largely due to its comical way of news reporting and its decision to crawl before the Centre’s Narendra Modi government. Many ridicule Indian media by calling it ‘lapdog media’ while others have used ‘godi media’ to address those who would be known as journalists before 2014.