Who Is Sourabh Chandrakar, Man Behind UAE’s Rs. 200 Crore Wedding? Ranbir Kapoor Promoted His Gaming App

The ED summons for Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has brought the spotlight on a man called Sourabh Chandrakar, the promoter of Mahadev Online Book gaming App. Not many would know but Chandrakar recently hit media headlines for allegedly splashing Rs. 200 crore in cash on his extravagant wedding in the UAE.



Ranbir appeared in several commercials promoting Mahadev Online Book gaming App and was reportedly paid crores for his services. More than dozen other A-list Bollywood celebrities are being probed for their connection with the gaming App.

Who Is Sourabh Chandrakar?

The ED in February announced that it had conducted searches in Kolkata, Bhopal and Mumbai among other locations to retrieve a large amount of ‘frozen/seized proceeds of crime worth Rs 417 Crore.’

It tweeted, “ED has conducted searches against the money laundering networks linked with Mahadev APP in cities like Kolkata, Bhopal, Mumbai etc and retrieved large amount of incriminating evidences and has frozen/seized proceeds of crime worth Rs 417 Crore.”

This was after Chandrakar’s lavish wedding in the UAE in February this year raised several eyebrows. The man had reportedly paid for his wedding costs in cash. He had deployed several chartered flights to ferry top Bollywood celebrities to perform at his wedding.

Both Sourabh Chandrakar and his partner Ravi Uppal hail from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh but operate their business from the UAE. Their company also has a presence in Sri Lanka and Nepal.

Who is Saurabh chandrakar @bhupeshbaghel ?? He is spending 200 cr just on wedding. Bollywood stars are attending his wedding. This is mohabbat ki dukan of @INCChhattisgarh which is only limited for their friends!! pic.twitter.com/YMQ17WUXD2 — Trupti Garg (@garg_trupti) September 16, 2023

There are reports several top names from India’s entertainment industry will be summoned by the ED to explain their links with Chandrakar and his dubious network.