Right-wing brigade celebrates ED summons for Ranbir Kapoor, calls it ‘rocking day’

India’s right-wing brigade has erupted with joy at the news of actor Ranbir Kapoor being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate to appear before the agency in a mobile gaming App case. One right-wing supporter termed the development as the ‘rocking day.’

Ranbir, who has appeared in a series of commercials promoting Mahadev Online Book App, has been asked to appear before the ED on 6 October. According to reports, there are more than a dozen A-list celebrities under the ED scanner in the same case.

The financial probe agency is believed to know the amount that Ranbir received from the promoters of the controversial gaming App and the method of payment.

The gaming App is reportedly run from the UAE and has presence in Sri Lanka and Nepal.

Meanwhile, right-wing supporters have welcomed the news saying that this was a welcome development.

User Ishkaran Singh Bhandari wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Ranbir Kapoor summoned by Enforcement Directorate. The amount of crime/hawala money flowing in Bollywood needs a SIT headed by incorruptible officer.”

User BhkuMhatre, wrote, “I had informed before that 14 BLOODYwood & TV Celebrities cum Jokers are on ED Radar for money laundering via Mahadev ILLEGAL BETTING App! RANBIR KAPOOR SUMMONED BY ED! He is advised to eat his favourite pork before facing music. ED doesn’t serve Pork.”

User Priyanka M Mishra wrote, “Today is rocking day for RW. Thank god he is not my favourite actor.”

User Captain wrote, “Don’t be surprise if Ranbir Kapoor is seen campaigning for BJP in 2024.”

The actor, who’s married to Alia Bhatt, was last seen in film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. His upcoming projects include Animal, Brahmastra – Part Two: Dev and Brahmastra – Part Three.