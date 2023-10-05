Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway crush England in World Cup opening encounter

New Zealand on Thursday crushed England by inflicting a 9-wicket defeat on the defending World Champions in the opening match of the 2923 cricket World Cup. Two batters playing the key role in destroying England were Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway. Conway remained mot out at 152 while Ravindra was not out at 123.



After winning the toss, New Zealand opted to field and restricted England to 282-9.

In reply, the Kiwis achieved the target by losing just one wicket and won the match by nine wickets. New Zealand’s victory came in just 36.2 overs.

Four years ago, England had defeated New Zealand in final to lift the World Cup trophy for the first time. Thursday’s victory by New Zealand came as a perfect revenge.

With this emphatic victory, New Zealand has sent a message to other teams in the competition that they were in India to win the World Cup.

Today, Pakistan will take on the Netherlands in the next World Cup match.