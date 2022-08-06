Who Is Shrikant Tyagi, Man Seen Violently Assaulting Woman With Filthy Expletives in Noida Viral Video? BJP Link

A video of a man violently attacking a woman resident of a Noida housing society has gone viral on social media, evoking angry reactions from netizens. In the viral video, Tyagi could be seen using filthy expletives before attacking a fellow resident of a posh housing society in Sector 93b of Noida.

In the video, Tyagi is seen arguing with a woman after she objected to his attempts to encroach upon the park owned by society. Tyagi could be seen calling the woman chavanni chhap lugai before calling her a prostitute. As the argument ensues, he stuns everyone by violently attacking the woman.

Surprisingly, no one from the crowd cares to admonish the goon even after he assaults the woman. Faced with widespread outrage, the UP Police has booked Tyagi and formed teams to arrest him, but the said criminal is believed to have fled from his house.

Who Is Shrikant Tyagi?

Reacting to the development, the National Commission for Women tweeted saying that it had asked the UP police to take immediate action against Tyagi. The NCW tweeted, “@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the incident. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @dgpup to ensure fair and speedy investigation in the matter. NCW has also sought FIR and arrest of the accused for assaulting a woman.”

It added, “The Commission has also written to the police for providing necessary protection to the victim. The action taken must be intimated to the Commission.”

TW: Abuse, Physical abuse. The man in the video (black suit) who is seen to be hurling slurs and even pushing the women is @mshrikanttyagi , a National executive member of @BJP4India . @smritiirani this is what the party stands for when talk about women empowerment and safety? pic.twitter.com/DWyB1DWcmU — Samriddhi K Sakunia (@Samriddhi0809) August 5, 2022

Tyagi, a resident of Grand Omaxe in Sector 93B of Noida, is reportedly a senior functionary of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

In 2020, news agency IANS had reported how Tyagi was caught with a female friend by his wife. Tyagi, according to the news agency, is a national executive member of Kisan Morcha and lives in Noida. He had allegedly rented a flat at Greenwoods Apartment in Gomti Nagar extension to live with his his female friend Mandvi Singh.

A BJP leader was caught with a female friend by his wife- #ShrikantTyagi, is a national executive member of Kisan Morcha. He lives in #Noida but has rented a flat at Greenwoods Apartment in #GomtiNagar extension, where he reportedly stays with a female friend #MandviSingh. (IANS) pic.twitter.com/8vyUsNC4zt — Janta Ka Reporter (@JantaKaReporter) February 25, 2020

Faced with embarrassment, the BJP has issued a statement disassociating itself from Tyagi. BJP MP Rajkumar Chahar said that Tyagi was never a part of the party or its farmers’ wing.