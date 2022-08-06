Hindutva fanatics trend #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha days before release of Aamir Khan-starrer film; here’s why

Hindutva fanatics have launched an unprecedented campaign to boycott Aamir Khan’s upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, which also features Kareena Kapoor. Hashtag #BoycottLaalsinghchadda has been trending on Twitter for several days with usual fanatics from the Hindutva group urging people to boycott Aamir Khan’s film. Several lakh tweets have been posted under this hashtag as the film near its release on 11 August.

Why is #BoycottLaalsinghchadda trending?

Hindutva groups have still not forgiven Aamir for his past statement criticising the Narendra Modi government on the rise of religious intolerance in India.

Also Read: Aamir Khan’s sensational disclosure about his family’s fears on religious intolerance

Speaking at an award ceremony organised by a newspaper in 2015, Aamir had said, For the first time Kiran (then his wife) has spoken about moving out of the country. She fears for her child. India’s social fabric is not at its best right now. I am certainly alarmed. I feel there is a sense of insecurity, fear. It has been growing over the last six months. For any society a sense of security is a must.”

Aamir had later defended his statement even amidst widespread outrage.

Although, this episode took place more than seven years ago, this is the first time Aamir has come out with a big release and Hindutva supporters have decided to hurt him for his statement against the Modi government. They have also begun convincing average Hindus that Aamir was against their religion as they referred to the actor’s famous film, PK, whose storyline revolved around challenging the notion of superstition and blind beliefs. PK was produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra; Rajkumar Hirani, but it’s Aamir, who’s being billed as anti-Hindu for the film’s storyline.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar ‘preparing for the biopic on Abbas’ after Prithviraj bombs at box office; PM Modi’s Abbas story leaves netizens in splits

There was no controversy at the time of the PK’s release in 2014 and the movie had smashed box office records then.

Here’s how Hindutva supporters are tweeting with a call to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha.

Remember what Aamir Khan Said

Reason to #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha I do support this trend!!

Do you?

All nationalist come forward and support!!#BoycottBollywood completely!! SanjayR Blamed SSR AndFamily pic.twitter.com/rDOrpLhk9h — Ashu🇮🇳 (@AshutoshSureka) August 3, 2022

Hats off to this gentleman. Listen to what he has to say. Don’t waste your money on filth thrown at you by Dawood-ISI’s Bollywood. Spread the word. All nationalist come forward and support!!#BoycottBollywood #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha GoldDigger In SSRLife pic.twitter.com/HZ85jtanSt — Ashu🇮🇳 (@AshutoshSureka) August 5, 2022

Hats off to this gentleman. Listen to what he has to say. Don’t waste your money on filth thrown at you by Dawood-ISI’s Bollywood. Spread the word. All nationalist come forward and support!!#BoycottBollywood #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha GoldDigger In SSRLife pic.twitter.com/HZ85jtanSt — Ashu🇮🇳 (@AshutoshSureka) August 5, 2022

South Indian Star #RamCharan 🚩Respect Indian Culture. But Bollywood Star #AamirKhan Spread Hatred My Reason to #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha ✔️☑️✔️☑️✔️ ❌❎❌❎❌ pic.twitter.com/MXm43ZuV86 — Ramanand Dubey (@RamaDubeyBJP) August 3, 2022

Meanwhile, Forrest Gump tweeted from its official Twitter handle, “Watch one man’s extraordinary journey that will fill you with love, warmth & happiness. #LaalSinghChaddha, the official Indian remake of #ForrestGump, opens in theatres worldwide on August 11th.”