Who Is Nicole Mann, First Native American Woman Ever To Travel To Space? Husband, Children, Net Worth

Nicole Mann on Wednesday became the first Native American woman ever to travel to space after she joined two other astronauts and one cosmonaut for a trip to the International Space Station. Billed as ‘Crew 5,’ these astronauts and one cosmonaut lifted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida at noon ET (1600 UTC). They will remain at the International Space Station for sex months.

Other three women joining Nicole are her NASA colleague Josh Cassada, astronaut Koichi Wakata of Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and cosmonaut Anna Kikina of Roscosmos.

Who Is Nicole Mann?

All four women were launched into space by NASA and SpaceX. NASA was quick to share the video footage after all four crew members reached orbit. The tweet by NASA read, “Imagination encircles the world.” —Albert Einstein. The zero-gravity indicator for the #Crew5 mission is revealed to be a toy Einstein. It’s used to show when the capsule reaches the weightlessness of microgravity as it circles the globe en route to the @Space_Station.”

In the video, Josh Cassada was heard saying, “We live in the same world, we live in the same universe. Sometimes we experience it in a very different way from our neighbors. We can all keep that in mind … and continue to do amazing things.”

This mission to space assumed significance for two reasons. Not only did Mann become the first Native American woman ever to travel to space, but she has also become the first woman ever to act as the mission commander for SpaceX mission.

Nicole was born as Nicole Victoria Aunapu on 27 June 1977 in Petaluma, California, US. Before becoming a full-time astronaut, Nicole went to United States Naval Academy (BS) and Stanford University. Not many know that Nicole also played football for her team, Navy Midshipmen, as a defender.

Nicole, who has been associated with NASA since 2013, has received training to for the international Artemis program, which makes her a strong contender to be the first woman on the Moon as part of the crewed lunar landing currently scheduled for 2025.

Husband, Childen Net Worth

45-year-old Nicole is married to Travis R. Mann and has a son from him.She had once told National Geographic magazine that she and her son often looked at the moon by sitting outside. She hoped that some day her son would be able to watch his Mom walk on the moon.

There’s not much information available about her net worth.