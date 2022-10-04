Rille Rossouw’s unbeaten 48-ball century guides South Africa to pull off emphatic win against India; visitors lose series 1-2

Rille Rossouw’s unbeaten 48-ball century on Tuesday helped South Africa to pull off an emphatic win against India in the third T20 International of the series. The visitors, however, lose the three-match series 1-2.



Batting first, South Africa piled up a total of 227-3 in 20 overs with Rossouw remaining not out at 100. Quinton De Kock made 68 from 43 balls, while David Miller hit Deepak Chahar for three consecutive sixes in the last over of the South African innings to remain unbeaten at 19 from just five balls.

In reply, India were bowled out for just 178, losing the match by 49 runs. Dinesh Karthik was the top scorer for the hosts as he made 46 from 21 balls.

Reacting to his side’s victory, South African skipper Temba Bavuma said, “A win like this is good for confidence. Our bowling wasn’t best in the last game, but we were clinical today. A lot to take from this game. We didn’t turn up with the bat in the first game. In the second game, we couldn’t execute our plans. We were a lot clear in the field today, it was a lot more clinical performance today.”

India skipper Rohit Sharma said, “As a team we said at the beginning, no matter what happens with the result – there’s always room for improvement. We want to keep getting better as a team. Teams have been quite challenging, they can challenge in all departments. Something we have been talking about at length. We need to look at lot of things. We need to work on our bowling. We played against two quality sides, we came across tough challenges. We need to see what better we can do. We are working towards that, guys need a lot of clarity, it’s my job to make sure it happens.”

Rossouw was declared Player Of The Match while Suryakumar Yadav bagged the Player Of The Series award.