Who Is Joelle Rich, Lawyer Dating Johnny Depp After Rumours Involving Camille Vasquez? Age, Net Worth, Children

Remember lawyer Camille Vasquez, who was the attorney responsible for the legal victory of actor Johnny Depp against his former wife Amber Heard? Soon after the legal victory, social media platforms went crazy with rumours of Depp dating Camille. The renowned Hollywood actor is indeed dating a lawyer, but she doesn’t appear to be Camille as was speculated originally.

According to a report, Depp is dating a London-based lawyer, who was previously married but is in the process of finalising her divorce. One media report said that both Depp and his new love have incredible ‘chemistry’ between them and ‘it’s serious between them.’ “They are the real deal,” claimed a report by Page Six.

The lawyer in question was not a part of the team, who fought Depp’s defamation case against Amber Heard but she was present in the courtroom to show her support for the actor.

“There was no professional obligation for her being there. It was personal,” claimed a media report.

In June, The Pirates of the Caribbean actor won a defamation battle against his former wife Amber Heard, who was ordered to pay $15 m in damages to her ex-husband.

Who Is Joelle Rich?

Rich has reportedly been dating Depp for several years. She was photographed outside the Virginia courthouse hugging Camille Vasquez in May this year. Days later, she had appeared inside the courtroom.

According to TMZ magazine, Rich is married to Jonathan Rich but now in the process of getting divorced from her estranged husband from whom she has two children.

The bio of the 37-year-old London-based lawyer says that she ‘works to defend [clients’] reputations against false and defamatory allegations in print, online, and on social media.” It goes on to say she has “particular expertise in protecting individuals’ privacy from unwarranted intrusion and media attention.”

Rich had defended Depp in his ill-fated libel battle against The Sun at London’s High Court in July 2020 after the newspaper branded him a ‘wife beater’ in an article. The article published in the British tabloid had claimed that there was ‘overwhelming evidence’ that Depp engaged in acts of domestic violence while married to Amber Heard. The actor had lost that legal battle in a British High Court.

Rich reportedly went to Birmingham University where she studied law. It was here where she met her future husband.

According to an article published in The Mail, Rich was later promoted to partner of the law firm which represents the likes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and actress Emma Watson.

Net Worth, Children

Rich is believed to be earning £250,000 a year, which is quite a high salary in Britain. She and her estranged husband lived in a villa valued at £1.7 million.