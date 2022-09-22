Noida’s Sector 93 in news once again as techie dies after falling off ninth floor in housing society

Noida’s Sector 93 has been in news for all sorts of wrong reasons in recent weeks. The area is back in the headlines once again after a Bengaluru techie fell off the ninth floor of a housing society. The techie, who had moved to Noida only on 6 September died.

The 42-year-old techie, worked in a leading multinational firm in Sector 126, was reportedly staying alone in his apartment. The housing society in question in Grand Omaxe, which was recently in news after a video of Shrikant Tyagi assaulting a woman went viral on social media.

The police have launched a probe to ascertain if the techie’s death was an accident or a case of suicide. People close to the techie said that he was unwell for the last few days.

“The local police were alerted around 5:30 pm about the man’s fall and his subsequent death. Police rushed to the spot and the body was taken to a hospital,” a police spokesperson was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Paramhans Tiwari, the in-charge of the local Phase 2 police station, said, “When enquired, a friend of his told police that he had moved to Noida on September 6. He was earlier living in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The man was also unwell for the last several days.”

Not too long ago, Sector 93 hit global headlines during the demolition of the Supertech twin towers.