Who Is Commonwealth Games-Bound Indian Track And Field Woman Athlete, Who Failed Dope Test

In a huge setback to India’s medal hopes in the track and field event in Birmingham Commonwealth Games, a woman athlete from the 4×400 relay team has failed a dope test. The woman athlete, according to news agency PTI, is set to be withdrawn from the team travelling to Birmingham.

Dutee Chand, Hima Das, Srabani Nanda, NS Simi, Sekar Dhanalakshmi and MV Jilna are in the 37-member Indian athletics squad. It’s, however, not clear which member of the team has failed the dope test.

“A member of the relay team bound for CWG has tested positive and she will be withdrawn,” PTI quoted a top source as saying.

One key member failing the dope test may have a significant impact on India’s medal hopes since this means that the contingent will have only four athletes in the 4×400 relay race. If any member suffers an injury, the team will have to rely on an athlete from another track event to complete the race.

The Commonwealth Games start on 28 July in Birmingham and will end on 8 August. India has traditionally done exceedingly well in these Games. Four years ago, the Indian contingent finished third in the medals table by winning 26 Gold medals and 66 medals overall when the Games were held in Gold Coast, Australia.