Who Is Arpita Mukherjee, Kolkata’s Mystery Woman Caught With Rs. 20 Crore By Enforcement Directorate? Unseen Photos, Boyfriend

The Internet on Friday exploded with news of the Enforcement Directorate recovering Rs. 20 crore from the house of one Arpita Mukherjee in Kolkata. The recovered money, according to the ED, is linked to the much-talked-about recruitment scam in the West Bengal School Service Commission and West Bengal Primary Education Board.

Sharing the photos of Rs. 20 crore cash, the ED wrote, “ED is carrying out search operations at various premises linked to recruitment scam in the West Bengal School Service Commission and West Bengal Primary Education Board.”

The ED also reportedly recovered several expensive phones from the possession of Arpita Mukherjee.

Who Is Arpita Mukherjee?

Arpita Mukherjee is a small-time actor, who has acted in several low-budget Tamil and Odiya movies. Arpita is also believed to have featured in many Bengali films such as Amar Artanad, Mama-Bhange and Partner.

She has also been instrumental in promoting the Naktala Puja for several years.

But her identity as a close aide of West Bengal Commerce and Industries Minister Partha Chatterjee is what matters the most in the current case. She was seen campaigning for Chatterjee in the last assembly polls when the latter contested from Behala West Centre.

Many allege that she has been a conduit in the recruitment scam, whose masterminds have been senior officials and politicians in the Bengal government. Rs. 20 crore recovered by the ED is believed to have been collected through the proceeds of the scam.

Boyfriend, Unseen Photos

It’s not clear if Arpita is currently dating anyone or whether she has ever been married. Her social media profile illustrates her love for fashion and fitness. A selfie-enthusiast model, Arpita often clicks her own photos before sharing them on social media platforms.

While sharing a selfie, she wrote, “Goodmorning friends! Have a wonderful day ahead. Work, have fun. Live life to the fullest.”

In another post, she wrote, ‘We keep a smile on our face and fight our problems. Life means moving on but still we hold on to few things.”

Check out the photo gallery below to see more of Arpita’s photos.