Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain actor Deepesh Bhan dies

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain actor Deepesh Bhan, who played the role of Malkhan in popular the popular TV series, passed away on Saturday at the age of 41.



The cause of his death is not known. But, according to some reports, he collapsed while playing cricket. He was immediately rushed to a hospital, where Deepesh was pronounced dead.

Reacting to his death, his Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain co-star, Charul Malik, wrote, “RIP Yaara 🤍🙏Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts . Never ever thought I will be posting this for My Yaara. You will be missed Deepesh.”

Actor Kavita Kaushik, who shared screen space with Deepesh in FIR, wrote, In shock, gutted ,pained with the news of Deepesh Bhan passing away at the age of 41 yesterday, a very important cast member in f.i.r , Was a fit guy who never drank/smoked or did anything to harm his health, left behind a wife n one year old child and parents and us all 💔💔 I remember the love and respect he showered on each and everyone he met , I believe it now that it’s the good people God chooses to call sooner … Too heartbroken to process this .. its a dark day ..R.I.P Deepu.”

Deepesh’s co-star, Shubhangi Atre, was quoted by Etimes as saying, “I stay in the same building and right now I am at his house. Initially, we were told it is heart fail but now we are being informed it is brain hemorrhage. He went to play cricket with his friends in the morning and collapsed on the ground.”

Deepesh also acted in many other popular TV series such as May I Come In Madam and FIR to name a few.

Deepesh had taken to social media last year to inform the death of his mother.