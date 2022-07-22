India beat West Indies in first ODI by 3 runs

India on Friday defeated West Indies in the first One Day International of the series.



Batting first, India piled up a total of 308-7. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan was unlucky to get out at 97, three short of his century. Shubman Gill made 64, while Shreyas Iyer contributed with 54.

In reply, West Indies could only make 305-6, losing the match by just three runs. Kyle Mayers was the top scorer for his wide with a knock of 75. Brandon King made 54, while Shamarh Brooks chipped in with 46.

Akeal Hosein and Romario Shepherd fought well in the end to secure a win for West Indies but fell short by three runs. Hosein and Shepherd remained unbeaten at 33 and 38 respectively.