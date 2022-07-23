Who is 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, Man Who Killed Mom, Dad And 6-Year-Old Girl In Iowa? Motive Behind Shooting

In a shocking incident a 23-year-old man, identified as Anthony Sherwin, killed a Mom, Dad and their six-year-old daughter before killing himself. The development has stunned America, which has seen a dangerous increase in mass shootings in recent months.



Cedar Falls Mayor, Rob Green, took to Facebook to write, “This morning, while camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park, our neighbor and Cedar Falls Public Library employee Sarah Schmidt, along with her husband Tyler, and daughter Lula (age 6) lost their lives to a 23-year old gunman who then took his own life. Like many of you just hearing the news, I’m devastated. I knew Sarah well, and she & her family were regular walkers here in the Sartori Park neighborhood. I was working with her this week on a public library tech presentation for 7/26.

“Their 9 year old son Arlo survived the attack, and is safe. I’ve notified neighbors, and for those of you just learning about this through this post, I am so sorry. Details will be forthcoming about services and other memorials, and I will ensure the community knows about this. Please offer some extra grace to the Schmidts’ many friends, neighbors, and coworkers as we try to process this horrible tragedy. The Cedar Falls Library will be closed tomorrow for the sake of the staff who loved and worked with Sarah.”

Green also shared a GoFundMe for Tyler and Sarah’s surviving son on Facebook as he urged people to donate generously.

Who is 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin?

According to local media, the police have not been able to find any information connecting the family to Sherwin. All they know by now is that the shooter was a 23-year-old man.



The Iowa Department Of Public Safety said in a statement, “At about 6:23 a.m. this morning, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and DCI were notified of a triple homicide at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground. Officers located three deceased bodies. Officers later found that a camper was unaccounted for. Following a search of the area, officers found the deceased body of Anthony Orlando Sherwin, 23, west of the park. Sherwin appears to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and there is no danger to the public.”

The statement added that the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner will conduct autopsies of all three victims. “Once completed, the findings will be released. Additionally, the State Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on suspect Anthony Orlando Sherwin, 23,” they said.

It will take some time before the cops are able to share more details about the shooter and the motive behind the carnage.