What Was the Reason For Shooting In Downtown Renton, Washington? 1 Killed

Another incident of shooting has shocked people in America with one person losing his life in downtown Renton in Washington. The latest shooting incident took place in the Seattle suburb of Renton early Saturday morning.

Sharing the news of the shooting, the Seattle Police Department first tweeted, “Police are at the scene of a shooting in the 5600 block of MLK Jr Way South. One victim reported with a gunshot wound to the arm. The suspect fled the scene. More info when available.”

In its subsequent tweet, the police department wrote, “The 33 y/o victim in this case declined to provide any information about the circumstances surrounding the shooting. He was stable when @SeattleFire transported him to HMC. Officers did not find evidence of a shooting/a crime scene in the area. Detectives will investigate.”

What Was the Reason For Shooting?

According the Renton Police Department, just before 1 AM, officers were called to the 100 block of Logan Ave S for multiple shots fired. Cops arrived to find multiple victims. Firefighters and paramedics were able to treat five victims at the scene but one person succumbed to his injuries.

They found a 68-year-old in pain after being shot in his stomach. He was immediately rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

While the cops have not yet revealed the exact reason for the shooting, witnesses said that the victim and suspect were involved in a road rage incident, which escalated into a fight. The suspect, who has not been arrested yet, allegedly shot at the victim.

