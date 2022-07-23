Here’s Why #ReleaseIrfanPathan Is Trending on Twitter; Netizens Confused As Irfan Pathan’s Wife Issues Desperate Appeal

Twitter on Saturday left its users in India confused after the hashtag #ReleaseIrfanPathan became a top trend on the microblogging site. Netizens were left confused thinking that former India all-rounder had been arrested. As the conversation gained momentum, it became clear thst the person arrested was not the former India cricketer.

Why Is Hashtag #ReleaseIrfanPathan Trending?

The Uttar Pradesh Police had arrested Irfan Pathan this month for allegedly instigating crowd to commit violence after Friday prayers.

Pathan is associated with Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and even unsuccessfully contested this year’s assembly polls on its ticket from Tanda constituency.

The UP Police have accused Irfan Pathan of inciting a mob to violence against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in the controversy over objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

No sooner did hashtag #ReleaseIrfanPathan become a top trend on Twitter, many users were left baffled as they mistook the AIMIM office-bearer with former India cricketer.

Cricket fans after realising it’s not bowler Irfan Pathan …#ReleaseIrfanPathan pic.twitter.com/jfoZpoGunr — Rishabh Kumar (@Light_261101) July 23, 2022

Who else clicked here thinking of the Bowler Irfan pathan??🤣

I thought what happened to him bruh😏 #ReleaseIrfanPathan pic.twitter.com/hrNcMTNnTP — Sidharth Rajput (@LegitSidharth) July 23, 2022

Aakash Chopra and Harbhajan Singh after seeing the trend #ReleaseIrfanPathan pic.twitter.com/bj3oDjOEBH — gautam sushil 🚩 (@gautamji_satna_) July 23, 2022

Meanwhile, AIMIM leader Irfan Pathan’s wife, Shadman Parveen, has issued a desperate appeal demanding his release from police custody. She said that her husband had been wrongly implicated in the case.