When did Neeraj Chopra have gender change?: Nita Ambani’s decision to congratulate Olympic champion goes horribly wrong; faces social media roasting

India’s Olympic champion athlete Neeraj Chopra on Sunday created history by winning the country’s second-ever medal at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon. Congratulations poured in for Chopra after he became only the second athlete ever to win a medal at this event for his country. Also among those congratulating Chopra was Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani. Little did she realise that she would be subjected to intense social media trolling.

Nita Ambani said in a statement, “Heartiest congratulations to Neeraj Chopra on his momentous silver win at the World Athletics Championship 2022. And kudos to the grit and passion shown by the Indian contingent at the Games.”

Reliance Foundation, headed by Nita, shared her congratulatory note for Chopra on Twitter. The tweet by Reliance Foundation read, “Congratulations

@Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a silver medal at World Athletics Championship in Oregon. #WorldAthleticsChampionships2022.”

Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a silver medal at World Athletics Championship in Oregon. #WorldAthleticsChampionships2022 pic.twitter.com/1MlHh7Xcka — Reliance Foundation (@ril_foundation) July 24, 2022

However, the photo shared along the tweet by Reliance Foundation was of Nita and not the athlete in question. As expected, eagle-eyed social media users wasted no time in trolling Mukesh Ambani’s wife as one wrote sarcastically, “Neeraj looks different in this picture.” Another wrote, “Atleast use his picture.”

Another user wrote in Hindi, “Self-promotion with one’s own picture, what can be a greater shame than this.” “When did #NeerajChopra get the makeover?” asked another user.

Chopra is only the second Indian athlete ever to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships after legendary long-jumper Anju Bobby George, who won a Bronze medal in 2003 when the event was held in Paris.

Reacting to his Silver medal win, Chopra said that he hopes to win a Gold next year at the same event.