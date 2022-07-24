Congratulations pour in for Neeraj Chopra as Olympic champion scripts history at World Athletics Championships; wins silver medal

India’s Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra has done it again. The champion athlete created history by becoming only the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon with the best throw of 88.13m.



Chopra said that he hoped to win a Gold medal at the World Athletics Championships next year. Chopra’s father, Satish Kumar, termed his son’s achievement ‘great.’

“This is a great achievement. We are happy, the country is proud. We are hopeful he will win gold next time. It depends on the kind of day he’s having but we are hopeful he will get gold,” news agency ANI quoted Kuamr as saying.

Reacting to Chopra’s achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes! Congratulations to

@Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a historic Silver medal at the #WorldChampionships. This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours.”

Industrialist Naveen Jindal tweeted, “Congratulations @neeraj_chopra1 on winning the silver medal🥈 in Men’s Javelin Throw at the World Athletics Championships.

India is proud of you.”

Also Read: Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra shuts up Hindutva bigots for using comments on Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem for ‘propaganda’

Former India cricketer, Virender Sehwag, wrote, “Years from now there is going to be a generation of youngsters for whom “Kya Fenkta Hai” is going to be a massive compliment, thanks to this champion #NeerajChopra. Once again making India proud with a Silver🥈 at the World Athletics Championship.”

Also Read: Here’s why Neeraj Chopra would have wanted Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem to also win medal in Tokyo Olympics

Chopra is only the second Indian athlete ever to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships after legendary long-jumper Anju Bobby George, who won a Bronze medal in 2003 when the event was held in Paris.