“I will see you in court”: Smriti Irani reacts after Congress accused union minister’s daughter of running illegal bar

Union Minister Smriti Irani has hit out at the Congress for accusing her daughter, Zoish Irani, of running an illegal bar in Goa. Irani told reporters that she will take legal action against the Congress for holding a press conference to accuse her 18-year-old daughter of running an illegal bar in Goa.

Irani said, “The allegation that my daughter runs an illegal bar is malicious. It’s done at the directions of the Congress leadership because I had the audacity to hold a press conference and question Sonia and Rahul Gandhi for the Rs 5,000 crore loot of the Indian treasury.”

This was after three Congress leaders held a press conference as they urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately sack Irani from the cabinet in light of allegations of corruption and fraud by the latter’s daughter.

The Congress had accused Irani’s daughter of obtaining a licence for her international bar, Silly Souls Goa, by using the name of a person, who was long dead.

Irani said, “An 18-year-old child, a college student, her character today was assassinated by Congressmen at the Congress headquarters. That 18-year-old child, and I call her a child because I gave birth to her. Her fault is that her mother fought Lok Sabha election against Rahul Gandhi from Amethi in 2014 and 2019.”

The BJP leader threatened to take legal action against Congress leaders for defaming her daughter.

“So to the gentlemen, who sat there and giggled as they assassinated my daughter’s character, I will see you in the court of law and the court of people,” Irani said.