What Virat Kohli, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt said after KL Rahul ties knot with Athiya Shetty; Suniel Shetty can’t hide his excitement on becoming father-in-law

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty got married on Monday ending the weeks of speculations over their wedding plans. Both KL Rahul and Athiya took to their social media pages to share an identical statement. Among those wishing them on their wedding were some of the notable names from Indian cricket and the entertainment industry. Virat Kohli, Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt, to name a few.



Sharing the photo of their wedding, the newlywed couple wrote, “In your light, I learn how to love… Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness. 🙏🏽”

Reacting to the news, Kohli wrote, “Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️.” Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar posted a series of red-heart emojis. Kriti Sanon wrote, “Congratulations Athiyyyaaa! So so happy for you both! ❤️❤️ lots of love!!”

IPL franchise Punjab Kings wrote, “Many congratulations. We wish this partnership all the love!❤️” Rahul captained Punjab Kings in the IPL until he joined Lucknow Super Giants.

Suniel Shetty couldn’t hide his excitement when he, according to NDTV, told reporters, “Bahut acha raha, aur abhi phere bhi ho gaye, shaadi officially ho chuki hai, aur officially father-in-law bhi ban chuka hoon (It went well and the pheras just ended. The wedding is officially done and I’m now officially a father-in-law.”

The Bollywood actor was seen distributing sweets to waiting media representatives. Also joining him was his son Ahan Shetty.

While Rahul and Athiya have tied the knot, their wedding reception will only take place after the conclusion of the upcoming season of IPL.