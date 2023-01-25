“He just waited for the right time to RULE”: Karan Johar launches extraordinary attack against ‘Boycott’ gang as Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan sets box office on fire

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Wednesday launched an extraordinary attack against India’s ‘boycott’ gang as Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham set the box office on fire. A close friend of Shah Rukh, Karan took a dig at the former’s detractors by saying that the ‘King’ had gone nowhere and he was only waiting for the right time to rule the Indian cinema. Shah Rukh is often referred to as the ‘King Khan’ by his admirers.

In an adorable social media post, Karan wrote, “I don’t remember when I last had such a fun time at the movies!!!! This one’s just the biggest blockbuster !!! Mega is the word!!! The charm, charisma , superstardom, desirability and sheer brilliance of @iamsrk … the hottest , beautiful and sensationally gorgeous agent you will ever find @deepikapadukone the sexiest and most desirable villain @thejohnabraham !!!”

Karan praised the director of Pathaan for creating a masterpiece. He also showered praises on his ‘BFF’ Aditya Chopra whose ‘Yash Raj Films’ has produced Pathaan.

“Brilliantly directed and conceptualised by SID ANAND! He knows how to mount a film like very few can…. I am so so so proud of my BFF the invisible ADITYA CHOPRA!!! You may never see him! But his vision and brilliance is insurmountable,” Karan wrote.

He concluded his post by slamming Hindutva fanatics, who had campaigned for the boycott of the film.

“And as for the KING! He went nowhere he just waited for the right time to RULE! Love you bhai @iamsrk !!! Love you Adi! And love you BOLLYWOOD! You may have been slandered and “boycotted” but no one can deny that when you come into your own no one can stand in your way! PATHAAN MUBARAK to alll!!!! ( no spoiler but the Best sequence of the film is with BHAI and BHAIJAAN) I stood up and clapped,” Karan wrote.

Pathaan is set to smash all box office records as trade analysts predicted unprecedented collections by the film.