Monterey Park Mass Shooting: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reveals suspect’s identity

In a fresh turn of events, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has revealed the identity of the suspect believed to be responsible for the barbaric mass shooting in Monterey Park in California. At least 10 people were reported to have been killed in the mass shooting, that took place during the Lunar New Year on Saturday evening. The latest mass shooting is considered as one of the worst in recent history in California.

Releasing the photo of the suspect, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said, “On Saturday January 21, 2023 at 10:22 PM the suspect male/adult/Asian pictured above was involved in a shooting on the 100 block of West Garvey Ave in the City of Monterey Park. A second incident occurred at 10:39 PM on the 100 block of South Garfield Ave, in the City of Alhambra. Investigators have identified him as a Homicide suspect and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Contact LASD Homicide with any information at 323-890-5500.”

The suspect is an adult Asian man, about 5 foot, 10 inches and weighing 150 pounds. An image showed the man in a black leather jacket, beanie and glasses.

A report by the Los Angeles Times, meanwhile, has reported that officials had breached a white van in Torrance that they believed was connected to the gunman who opened fire at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park on Saturday night.

Just before 1 p.m. Sunday, a SWAT team swarmed the vehicle and smashed its windows in the parking lot of Tokyo Central, a Japanese grocery store near the southwest corner of Hawthorne and Sepulveda boulevards, the website added.

The driver had reportedly died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. LA County Sheriff Robert Luna told reporters, “Could it be our suspect? Possibly. But at this point, if we’re doing our jobs correctly, we’re not only looking at that situation or scenario, but we’re making sure that we’re looking at any and every possibility.”