What did Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale write on Facebook against Sharad Pawar? Now arrested in Maharashtra under stringent charges

Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale has been arrested by the Maharashtra Police for allegedly sharing a derogatory post on NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Ketaki was arrested by the crime branch of the Thane Police from Navi Mumbai.

One Swapnil Netke had filed a police complaint against 29-year-old Ketaki at the Kalwa police station on Saturday, prompting the cops to take note of the actress’ offence. She was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory), 505 (2) (making, publishing or circulating any statement, rumour or report promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes), 153 A (spreading disharmony among people).

According to news agency PTI, a group of women belonging to the NCP’s women’s wing threw ink at Ketaki outside the Kalwa police station on Saturday.

Ketaki’s Facebook post in Marathi had accused ‘Pawar’ of being jealous of Brahmins and how he must now wait for hell. “You are jealous of Brahmins. Who are you? You are a mosquito. Your sins are filled. Shut up! Otherwise there will be chaos…. Your mouth is crooked.”

Her Facebook went viral, clocking more than 10,000 likes and hundreds of comments and shares. Many social media users had concluded that the actress had resorted to such publicity stunts to ensure her place in the next edition of Bigg Boss reality show.

The Pune Police too had registered a case against Ketaki after an NCP worker filed a police complaint. Another case against the actress and lawyer Nitin Bhave was filed in Dhule in Maharashtra.

Ketaki had attributed the derogatory post about Sharad Pawar to lawyer Bhave.

Pawar, meanwhile, has said that he did not know the actress as he expressed ignorance about the controversy. Instead, he asked the reporter about Ketaki’s Facebook post.

Ketaki has more than 56,000 followers on Instagram, where her bio describes her as a motivational speaker.