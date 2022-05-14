“Main mar jaaoonga”: Ugly scenes reported from BJP’s Tripura headquarters as party names Manik Saha CM; BJP minister breaks chairs in protest

The BJP has elected Manik Saha as the new chief minister of Tripura after Biplab Deb resigned from his post on Saturday. The Hindutva party had sent two observers namely Bhupender Yadav and Vinod Tawde to Tripura to oversee the transition of power, However, ugly scenes have been reported from the BJP state headquarters since the choice of Saha had left them unhappy. A video of Paul loudly registering his protests has gone viral now.

Registering his protest, Minister Ram Prasad Paul allegedly broke a few chairs before the situation returned to normalcy. Paul was heard saying Main Mar Jaaonga (I will die) in a viral video. A BJP functionary was seen covering the window to prevent journalists from filming the embarrassing scenes.

Sitting #BJP #Tripura minister Ramprasad Paul was seen crying & screaming “main mar jaunga” at CM residence post the MLA meeting where Dr Manik Saha was decided to become the next CM, replacing #BiplabDeb pic.twitter.com/Bdk2tv0jxy — Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) May 14, 2022

69-year-old Manik Saha is a dental surgeon, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha as a BJP MP not too long ago. Reacting to his new role, Saha tweeted, “Being elected as Legislative Party Leader met the Hon’ble Governor at Raj Bhavan and submitted the claim to form the government with the letter of support from my party legislatures.”

Being elected as Legislative Party Leader met the Hon'ble Governor at Raj Bhavan and submitted the claim to form the government with the letter of support from my party legislatures. pic.twitter.com/74GMKTv69H — Dr Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) May 14, 2022

Biplab Deb was quick to congratulate his successor. “Congratulations and best wishes to @DrManikSaha2 ji on being elected as the legislature party leader. I believe under PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s vision and leadership Tripura will prosper.”

Congratulations and best wishes to @DrManikSaha2 ji on being elected as the legislature party leader. I believe under PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision and leadership Tripura will prosper. pic.twitter.com/s0VF1FznWW — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) May 14, 2022

Speaking to reporters, Deb had said that he needed to ‘work on grassroots level in various sectors’ to strengthen the base of BJP in the state ahead of the next year’s elections.

“I need to I should work as a common Karyakarta (party worker) rather than being in the position of CM to form BJP govt again in the coming Assembly elections,” Deb was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

BJP’s Tripura unit has long been grappling with severe infighting triggering speculations that Deb may be forced to quit his post.