Was Satish Kaushik murdered? Wife of farmhouse owner, who hosted Holi party, makes sensational claims

In a shocking twist in Satish Kaushik’s death, a woman has made shocking claims accusing her former husband of murdering the veteran actor. The woman in question is the second wife of the farmhouse owner Vikas Malu, who had hosted the Holi party on the day Kaushik died.



The estranged wife of Malu has reportedly claimed that both Kaushik and her ex-husband had business relationship, adding that her ex-husband had borrowed Rs. 15 crores from the veteran actor.

“I’m reading in newspapers that Satish Kaushik ji was at Vikas Malu’s farmhouse to celebrate Holi and the police have recovered some drugs from the farmhouse. He suffered a heart attack after that (Holi celebrations),” Malu’s estranged wife was quoted by The New Indian website as saying.

She alleged that there was a heated argument in Dubai between Kaushik and Malu over the money owed by the latter. “When I asked my husband about the reason for the argument, he (Malu) said that he had borrowed some money from Kaushik for investment purposes,” she added.

According to the woman, Malu had no intention to repay the borrowed money saying that he had suffered a loss during the pandemic.

She said that Malu had shared his plans to use Russian girls and overdose of pills to kill Kaushik.

The Delhi Police, according to the ANI, has taken note of the woman’s claims and launched a probe. An inspector-level officer from the South West district has reportedly been asked to probe the entire matter. The woman will has been called by police to record her statement.

The woman had earlier accused Malu and his son of raping her. “I have earlier registered a complaint against Vikas Balu. Firstly, Vikas raped me, and then forcefully got married to me. After marriage, even his son started raping me. This was completely unbearable for me, and I left his house in October 2022,” she was quoted by ANI as saying.

The police said that Malu’s son too had lodged an FIR against the woman under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.

Kaushik had died of heart attack soon after he shared photos of his Holi celebrations with prominent entertainment celebratities including Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha.