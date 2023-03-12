DCW chief Swati Maliwal’s shocking claims, says she was sexually assaulted by her father in childhood; triggers social media debate

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Saturday made shocking claims about her father saying that he sexually assaulted her when she was a child. Maliwal said that the trauma of sexual assaults in her childhood prompted her to fight for women’s rights.
Swati Maliwal

Speaking to reporters after the DCW International Women’s Day Awards ceremony in India’s national capital, Maliwal said that she faced abuse till the time she was in Class 4.

“I was sexually assaulted by my father when I was a child. I was very small at that time. My father used to beat me up and I used to hide under the bed to save myself,” she said.

She added that while hiding under the bed, she ‘used to think how I will teach a lesson to such men who abuse women and children, and how I can help women get their rights.’

The stunning claims made by Maliwal about her father triggered strong social media reactions with many reminding her about her past tweets where she said she was proud to be a daughter of an armed forces officer.

Maliwal, who was part of Arvind Kejriwal’s India Against Corruption movement, was appointed the chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women after the Aam Aadmi Party won a landslide in the 2015 assembly polls.

