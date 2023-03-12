India take sizeable lead in fourth Test as Virat Kohli misses out on double hundred

India on Sunday were bowled out for 571 in their first innings in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, taking a lead of 91 runs. India’s batting hero was Virat Kohli who made 186, but missed out on what could have been a brilliant double hundred.



This was Kohli’s 75th international century. Also scoring a ton was Shubman Gill, who made 128.

If India can bowl the Aussies out cheaply in their second innings, the hosts can still pull off a thrilling result in the ongoing Test.

The visitors were three for no loss when the fourth day’s play came to an end.