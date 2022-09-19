Was Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann thrown out of plane in Germany for being drunk? Huge controversy breaks out in India

A huge controversy has broken out amidst reports that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was thrown out of a plane in Germany for being drunk. The Aam Aadmi Party has denied reports of humiliation for Mann on foreign soil saying that he had to change his scheduled flight due to poor health. This is the second round of embarrassment for Mann after BMW India publicly contradicted the AAP leader on his claims that the German car maker had agreed to set up a manufacturing unit in Punjab.

According to reports, Mann did not board his scheduled flight for India on Sunday. The Indian consulate in Frankfurt reportedly asked the driver, who had dropped Mann to the airport, to pick him up again since he had not boarded the Lufthansa’s LH 760 flight scheduled to depart at 1.40 PM local time.

An eyewitness told The Hindu newspaper, “A person donning a white kurta-pyjama and resembling Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann entered the aircraft along with other passengers… after some time four or five of them left the aircraft.”

The pilot then reportedly announced that the plane, which was already delayed by more than three hours for other reasons, will be further delayed since a few passengers had to leave and their luggage were being removed.

The AAP has denied allegations of Mann turning up at the airport in an inebriated condition.

“The dirty tricks department of our political opponents are spreading these canards, to defame our CM. They cannot digest that CM Mann is working hard to get investment in Punjab. The CM is returning as per schedule. He was to land here on Sunday night and he has already landed in Delhi,” AAP’s Chief Spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kan was quoted by the Tribune website.

Mann, who’s had to face public embarrassment for his addiction to alcohol in the past, was in Germany reportedly to attract investments in Punjab. However, his visit has earned him public ridicule.

Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Badal tweeted, “”Disturbing media reports quoting co-passengers say Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was deplaned from Lufthansa flight as he was too drunk to walk & it led to a 4-hr flight delay. These reports embarrassed Punjabis all over the globe.”

Meanwhile, netizens have taken to social media to attack Mann and his party causing global embarrassment for India.

