Modi government condemns violence against ‘Indian community’ in Leicester

The Indian government has condemned the violence against the ‘Indian community’ in Leicester during the recent communal clashes.

A statement from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs read, “We strongly condemn the violence perpetrated against the Indian Community in Leicester and vandalization of premises and symbols of Hindureligion.”

The statement added, “We have strongly taken up this matter with the UK authorities and have sought immediate action against those involved in these attacks.”

It concluded, “We call on the authorities to provide protection to the affected people.”

The police in Leicestershire have arrested 15 people for their involvement in the recent communal clashes. In many viral videos, the Hindutva mob was seen chanting Jai Shri Ram and ransacking shops owned by Muslims in Leicester.

The East Midlands city has a sizeable population of Gujaratis, most of whom came here from East Africa to escape the persecution of Idi Amin.

The city has been witnessing tension after clashes broke out in the aftermath of an India-Pakistan cricket match in Dubai on 28 August. The police said that fresh clashes started after an unauthorised march by a group this weekend. In viral videos, Hindus chanting Jai Shri Ram were seen vandalising shops owned by Muslims in the area.

An online petition has been launched demanding that the UK government declare the RSS a terrorist organisation.