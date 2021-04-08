“Was going against tenets of Islam”: MTV Roadies Revolution contestant Saqib Khan quits showbiz

MTV Roadies Revolution contestant Saqib Khan has announced that he was quitting the showbiz business saying that he ‘was going against my tenets of Islam.’ Saqib said that he would not accept any more modelling assignments in the future.

Saqib took to Instagram to share a photo of himself holding the Holy Quran as he wrote, “Asalamalikum Brothers & Sisters. Hope you all doing good. Today’s post is regarding announcement as i am quitting the SHOWBIZZ. So i won’t be doing any modelling and Acting in future. (sic)”

Saqib said that his decision to quit the showbiz industry was not necessisated due to the shortage of work but his realisation that he was going against the tenets of Islam.

“As far as i have seen the struggle in Mumbai, it’s very difficult to survive but i can proudly say that within short span of one year i achieved a good Fame and Fan following. But wo toh Duniya k lye aur Aakhirat (life after death) k lye toh kuch bhi nahi. In nutshell i was going Astray( gumrah) and was going against my tenants (sic) of Islam. I used to offer Namaz but something was lacking and that was Sukoon & my accountability towards Allah. So now I totally surrendering before Allah SWT,” he wrote.

He said that the peace that he was yearning for was before his own eyes in the shape of the Holy Quran. “Wo Sukoon jiski mujhe talaash thi wo toh mere samnay tha, meri kitaab mai (our holy Book i.e, Quran),” Saqib wrote.

In reference to a photo of a Quranic verse, Saqib wrote, “My third pic : Ihdinā ṣ-ṣirāṭa al-mustaqīm (oh Allah show us the Right/ Straight Path). I am so thankful to Almighty Allah that he gave me chance to REPENT and accepted me wholeheartedly as i have been seeing miracles going in my life.”

He added, “I felt so peace and a sigh of relief while reading my holy Book Quran by heart. Alhamdulilah. There is phrase “100 chuhay kha k billi Haj ko challi” (Cat going on a pilgrimage after eating 100 mice). But her kisi ka Haj qubool nai hota.”

Quoting a verse from the Holy Quran, he wrote, “Allah says: Verily, He is One Who forgives (accepts repentance), the Most Merciful. In numerous verses of the Quran, Allah describes Himself as being extremely generous, merciful, and forgiving towards His creations. … Despair not of the Mercy of Allah: for Allah forgives all sins: for He is Oft-Forgiving, Most Merciful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S A K I B K H A N (@saqibkhan_64)

He concluded his post by seeking forgiveness from everyone as he wrote, “I seek pardon and forgiveness from Allah and i believe HE will accept my repentance. Ameen 🤲🏻. I sincerely apologise to people whom I have hurt intentionally or unintentionally.

Dua’on mai yaad rakhye ga. May Allah SWT accept all our Dua’s and shower His mercy and blessings on all of us. Amen.”

Earlier, actor Zaira Wasim had also quit the showbiz saying that this was against the teachings of Islam. Later, former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan too announced that she was quitting the entertainment industry.