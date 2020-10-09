“I have resolved to say goodbye to my Showbiz lifestyle forever”: After Aamir Khan’s co-star, former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan quits showbiz business

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan has decided to quit the showbiz business primarily to serve humanity and ‘follow the orders of my Creator.’ She has become the second person after Zaira Wasim, former co-star of Aamir Khan, to quit the entertainment industry for good.

In a moving post, Sana wrote, “I have been living the Showbiz (Film Industry) life for years, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them. But for a few days now, I have been possessed of the realization that: Is the real purpose of man’s coming into this world only to chase wealth and fame? Isn’t it a part of his/her duty to spend his/her life in the service of those who are needy and helpless? Shouldn’t a person think that he/she could die at any moment? And what will happen to him after he/she is no more?”

Sana said that when she searched for the answer to her question in her religion, she realised that ‘this life in the world is actually for the betterment of life-after death.’

She wrote, “Therefore, I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in it.

She concluded her post by requesting people to not approach her for showbiz business purposes in the future.

No sooner did she write her extraordinary post, she began to receive plenty of support from her industry friends. Actress Divya Agarwal wrote, “Whatever makes you happy. You are a beautiful soul.. you were a pure heart then even when working for the showbiz and even better now. So happy you found your path. Allah aapko dhersari khushiyaan de..

Ameen.”

Actress Ridhi Dogra wrote, “Sana my girl Wish you so much love and joy that you already carry within you as a person. Be blessed today and everyday. ♥️” Actor-dancer, Salman Yussuf Khan wrote, “May Allah forgive your shortcomings .. and grant u magfirah … more power to you .. dua Mai yaad rakhna..”

Last year, Dangal star Zaira Wasim had stunned everyone by quitting Bollywood.